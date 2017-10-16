Help wanted with HTML user interface for es7-membrane

I’ve continued to work on es7-membrane in my spare time, to the point where I released version 0.8 (“first beta”) without announcing it on my blog… oops. (I also forgot to tag the 0.8.1 release on GitHub.) For those who don’t know what it is about, just read the first few paragraphs of the 0.7 release announcement.

I also have a low-traffic Google Groups mailing list for release announcements and general support.

I’m looking for unpaid-intern-level help. Not in the membrane implementation itself, but in crafting the es7-membrane distortions user interface. (“Distortions” is a relatively new term in the Membranes lexicon: it means altering proxies so that they don’t exactly match the original value, such as a whitelist for hiding properties.) The distortions user interface is a subproject for configuring a Membrane instance, and for persisting that configuration for future edits… all with a static GitHub website.

This means JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SVG, modern Web API’s (FileReader, Blob, CSS grids, etc.), build configuration, continuous integration, and more JavaScript (Jasmine, CodeMirror). It means in particular almost no HTTP server code (so no Python, PHP, etc.)

It does not mean including a library like jQuery. Call me biased if you want, but I think libraries like jQuery or YUI are unnecessary with recent advances in web browser technologies, and even less so in the future with Web Components evolving. These libraries were written for older Web API’s, and have to support thousands of websites… I don’t mind reinventing the wheel a little bit, as long as it’s tightly written code.

I’m looking for help because while I could do all of this on my own, I have time constraints in the form of a full-time job and university classes. On the other hand, I am an experienced Mozilla developer and JavaScript expert, so I can definitely mentor people… and this is cutting-edge JavaScript we’re dealing with here. Already, I have two interested customers for this open-source project (besides myself, of course), and one fellow student who took over a small widget (a “multistate” HTML button).

What I’m looking for are people who don’t have a lot of experience, but do have the time, an open mind and the willingness to do some of the grunt work in exchange for mentorship and letters of recommendation and/or equivalent written credit good for a résumé. I just recently added a few “good-first-bug” labels to the 0.9 milestone list of tickets.

If this fits your bill, please reach out through the Google Groups link above, or through my GitHub user page… and thank you.